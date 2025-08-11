Special Weather Statement Issued 4:28PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties, effective from 4:28 PM to 5:30 PM EDT, warning of strong thunderstorms with winds near 40 mph and pea-sized hail. Residents in these areas should be aware of potential damage to outdoor objects and localized flooding due to torrential rainfall.

At 427 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a cluster of strong

thunderstorms along a line extending from near South Lyon to near

Canton to Milan. Movement was northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds near 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could damage outdoor objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Livonia, Novi, Romulus, Milan, Canton, Northville, Belleville, and

Willis around 430 PM EDT.

Dearborn around 440 PM EDT.

Southfield, Taylor, and West Bloomfield around 445 PM EDT.

Pontiac, Birmingham, and Greenfield Village around 455 PM EDT.

Royal Oak around 500 PM EDT.

Troy and Detroit Zoo around 505 PM EDT.

Warren and Detroit around 510 PM EDT.

Sterling Heights and Rochester around 515 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Franklin, Keego

Harbor, Melvindale, Waterford, Commerce, Utica, Auburn Hills, Harper

Woods, Westland, and Pleasant Ridge.

Click here to see original alert