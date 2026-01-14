January 14, 2026

Special Weather Statement Issued 4:31PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement with a moderate severity has been issued for St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe areas, effective immediately until 6:45 PM on January 14, 2026. Light to moderate snow, combined with temperatures in the low 20s, has led to extremely slick road conditions, urging drivers to slow down and exercise extreme caution throughout the evening.

Light to moderate snow will persist through the evening.
Temperatures now in the low 20s and earlier wet roads in
combination with the ongoing snowfall has caused extremely slick
road conditions. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extreme
caution this evening. The snow will gradually diminish between 6
PM and 9 PM. However, falling temperatures will sustain icy
conditions on untreated surfaces.

Click here to see original alert

The Chelsea School District has a New Director of Safety and Security

Lonnie Huhman

