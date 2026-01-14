Special Weather Statement Issued 4:31PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement with a moderate severity has been issued for St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe areas, effective immediately until 6:45 PM on January 14, 2026. Light to moderate snow, combined with temperatures in the low 20s, has led to extremely slick road conditions, urging drivers to slow down and exercise extreme caution throughout the evening.

