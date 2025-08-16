Special Weather Statement Issued 5:07PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for Washtenaw County, effective from 5:07 PM until 6:15 PM EDT, warning of strong thunderstorms producing wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel-size hail, posing a risk of downed tree limbs and minor damage to outdoor objects.

At 507 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Dexter, moving southeast at 15 mph. Additional thunderstorms were

located over Ann Arbor.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Ann Arbor around 515 PM EDT.

Saline around 530 PM EDT.

Ypsilanti around 545 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Pittsfield Township,

Delhi Mills, Whittaker, Barton Hills, and Hudson Mills Metropark.

