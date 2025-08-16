August 16, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Special Weather Statement Issued 5:07PM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Weather

Special Weather Statement Issued 5:07PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for Washtenaw County, effective from 5:07 PM until 6:15 PM EDT, warning of strong thunderstorms producing wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel-size hail, posing a risk of downed tree limbs and minor damage to outdoor objects.

At 507 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Dexter, moving southeast at 15 mph. Additional thunderstorms were
located over Ann Arbor.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Ann Arbor around 515 PM EDT.
Saline around 530 PM EDT.
Ypsilanti around 545 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Pittsfield Township,
Delhi Mills, Whittaker, Barton Hills, and Hudson Mills Metropark.

Click here to see original alert

Latest articles

Special Weather Statement Issued 6PM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Special Weather Statement Issued 5:07PM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News