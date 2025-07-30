July 30, 2025

Special Weather Statement Issued 5:19PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement with moderate severity has been issued for Washtenaw, Lenawee, and Monroe counties, effective from 5:19 PM to 5:45 PM EDT on July 30, 2025, warning of strong thunderstorms with winds exceeding 40 mph and half-inch hail, posing risks such as downed tree limbs, unsecured objects, and potential localized flooding.

At 519 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Willis to near Milan to near Britton.
Movement was northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Ypsilanti, Saline, Tecumseh, Milan, Britton, Willis, Ridgeway, Macon,
Pittsfield Township, Cone, Whittaker, and Oakville.

Click here to see original alert

