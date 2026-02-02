Special Weather Statement Issued 6:42AM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for southeast Michigan, including Midland, Bay, Huron, and surrounding counties, valid from 6:42 AM to 9:00 AM EST on February 2, 2026. Light snowfall may lead to slick road conditions and reduced visibility, urging drivers to exercise caution during this period.

An area of light snowfall will move through southeast Michigan

this morning. Snowfall amounts will range from a trace up to a

half inch. The cold temperatures will allow for a quick

accumulation on roadways resulting in slick spots and any brief

heavier snow shower may lead to a reduction in visibility. Drivers

are urged to use caution and account for variable driving

conditions as snowfall moves through this morning.

View Washtenaw County Forecast