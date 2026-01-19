Special Weather Statement Issued 6:44AM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement of moderate severity has been issued for Huron, Tuscola, Sanilac, and surrounding areas from 6:44 AM to 9:00 AM EST on January 19, 2026, warning of an arctic front bringing moderate to heavy snow showers, potentially reducing visibility to under a mile and causing hazardous driving conditions due to blowing and drifting snow.
WEATHER…
* An arctic front sweeping through the area will produce moderate
to briefly heavy snow showers this morning reducing
visibility to under a mile and producing a quick coating of
snow on untreated roadways.
* West winds around 10 mph gusting to 30 mph will result in
localized blowing snow during the morning commute.
* Widely varying snowfall is expected. Snow accumulations of up
to a half inch are expected in areas impacted between 630 am
and 830 am EST.
* Air temperatures will remain steady around 17 degrees.
IMPACTS…
* Blowing snow will result in rapid reductions of visibility to
less than one mile.
* The West winds may lead to drifting of snow on North to South
orientated roadways particularly in locations with open
exposure.