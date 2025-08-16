Special Weather Statement Issued 6PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for Washtenaw, Lenawee, and Monroe counties from 6:00 PM to 6:45 PM EDT, warning of a strong thunderstorm with wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail, posing risks of tree limb damage and localized flooding. Residents are advised to seek shelter indoors and avoid driving through flooded roadways.

At 600 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Tecumseh, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Tecumseh, Blissfield, Britton, Ridgeway, Macon, Cone, Tipton, and

Holloway.

Click here to see original alert