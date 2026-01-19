January 19, 2026

Special Weather Statement Issued 8:54AM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Weather

A Special Weather Statement of moderate severity has been issued for southeast Michigan, including areas such as Shiawassee, Genesee, and Oakland, effective from 8:54 AM to 12:00 PM EST on January 19, 2026, due to snow squalls causing rapid visibility reductions, snow-covered roads, and strong wind gusts up to 40 mph. Motorists should exercise caution under these hazardous conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses.

WEATHER…

* Snow squalls will continue to impact southeast Michigan through
the mid and late morning hours.

* Quick accumulations up to a half inch have been observed within
these snow squalls.

* West winds around 15 mph with gusts ramping up to 40 mph over
the next few hours.

* Air temperatures will range between 12 and 19 degrees. Wind
chills near zero degrees.

IMPACTS…

* Rapid reductions in visibility have been observed, down to a
quarter mile at times.

* Accumulating snow has led to snow covered and slippery roads
particularly on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses.

Click here to see original alert

