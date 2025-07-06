Special Weather Statement Issued July 6th 10:44 PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement with moderate severity has been issued for Washtenaw and Wayne counties, effective from 6:44 PM to 7:15 PM EDT on July 6, 2025, warning of strong thunderstorms capable of producing winds exceeding 40 mph, posing a risk of knocking down tree limbs and blowing around unsecured objects.

At 644 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Willis, or near Ypsilanti, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Ypsilanti, Canton, and Belleville around 650 PM EDT.

Romulus around 655 PM EDT.

Taylor around 705 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Inkster, Brownstown

Township, Whittaker, Redford, Plymouth, Sumpter Township, New Boston,

Garden City, Wayne, and Westland.

Click here to see original alert