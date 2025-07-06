July 06, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Special Weather Statement Issued July 6th 8:16 PM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Weather

Special Weather Statement Issued July 6th 8:16 PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement with moderate severity has been issued for Livingston, Oakland, and Washtenaw counties from 4:16 PM to 5:00 PM EDT on July 6, 2025, warning of strong thunderstorms with potential wind gusts exceeding 40 mph, which could lead to downed tree limbs and unsecured objects being blown around.

At 415 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Brighton to near Dixboro. Movement was
northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…
Hartland, South Lyon, and Whitmore Lake around 420 PM EDT.
Milford and Salem around 425 PM EDT.
Novi around 430 PM EDT.
Northville around 435 PM EDT.
West Bloomfield and Clarkston around 450 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Franklin, Keego
Harbor, Waterford, Orchard Lake, Davisburg, Holly State Recreation
Area, Island Lake State Recreation Area, Commerce, New Hudson, and
Rose Center.

Click here to see original alert

Latest articles

Special Weather Statement Issued July 6th 8:16 PM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Special Weather Statement Issued July 6th 8:16 PM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News