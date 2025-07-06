Special Weather Statement Issued July 6th 8:16 PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement with moderate severity has been issued for Livingston, Oakland, and Washtenaw counties from 4:16 PM to 5:00 PM EDT on July 6, 2025, warning of strong thunderstorms with potential wind gusts exceeding 40 mph, which could lead to downed tree limbs and unsecured objects being blown around.

At 415 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Brighton to near Dixboro. Movement was

northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Hartland, South Lyon, and Whitmore Lake around 420 PM EDT.

Milford and Salem around 425 PM EDT.

Novi around 430 PM EDT.

Northville around 435 PM EDT.

West Bloomfield and Clarkston around 450 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Franklin, Keego

Harbor, Waterford, Orchard Lake, Davisburg, Holly State Recreation

Area, Island Lake State Recreation Area, Commerce, New Hudson, and

Rose Center.

