July 12, 2025

Special Weather Statement Issued Until 12:30PM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Weather

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT LIVINGSTON AND NORTHWESTERN
WASHTENAW COUNTIES THROUGH 1230 PM EDT...

At 1126 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Chelsea, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
         unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
         possible.

Locations impacted include...
Hartland, Howell, Brighton, Chelsea, Dexter, Pinckney, Hamburg, South
Lyon, Oak Grove, Gregory, Whitmore Lake, Plainfield, Unadilla, Hudson
Mills Metropark, Island Lake State Recreation Area, Pinckney State
Recreation Area, Hudson Mills, Parkers Corners, Lakeland, and Lyndon
Township.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&

LAT...LON 4278 8385 4278 8369 4243 8366 4222 8413
      4256 8414
TIME...MOT...LOC 1526Z 228DEG 31KT 4236 8406

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

