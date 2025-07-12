Special Weather Statement Issued Until 12:30PM for Washtenaw County

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT LIVINGSTON AND NORTHWESTERN WASHTENAW COUNTIES THROUGH 1230 PM EDT... At 1126 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Chelsea, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Hartland, Howell, Brighton, Chelsea, Dexter, Pinckney, Hamburg, South Lyon, Oak Grove, Gregory, Whitmore Lake, Plainfield, Unadilla, Hudson Mills Metropark, Island Lake State Recreation Area, Pinckney State Recreation Area, Hudson Mills, Parkers Corners, Lakeland, and Lyndon Township. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && LAT...LON 4278 8385 4278 8369 4243 8366 4222 8413 4256 8414 TIME...MOT...LOC 1526Z 228DEG 31KT 4236 8406 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH