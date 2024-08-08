Uncovering the Secrets of Michigan’s Ancient Petroglyphs

A visit to Michigan’s Sanilac Petroglyphs Historic State Park

Photo: Ebmodaakowet, known as the Bone Man, depicted shooting an arrow of knowledge into future generations. Photo by Doug Marrin.

In the heart of Michigan’s thumb lies a unique historical treasure, the Sanilac Petroglyphs Historic State Park. “Ezhibiigaadek asin” (aysah-gabah-ahdek ah-sin): knowledge written in stone announces the entrance sign.

This site, home to ancient carvings etched into Marshall sandstone, offers a rare glimpse into the past and highlights the rich cultural heritage of the Native American tribes that once inhabited the region. The park is co-managed by the Department of Natural Resources, the Michigan History Center, and the Saginaw Chippewa Tribe, demonstrating a collaborative effort to preserve and interpret this significant site.

Park Interpreter Jill Talaski explains, “This is actually one of the only parks in the State of Michigan that is co-managed by three different groups.” The Saginaw Chippewa Tribe, operating the Ziibiwing Center in Mount Pleasant, plays a crucial role in this partnership. The center, Talaski notes, is dedicated to preserving Native American history and culture.

Sanilac Petroglyphs Historic State Park is the least visited of Michigan’s historic state Parks. Photo by Doug Marrin.

The petroglyphs, estimated to be between 300 and 1400 years old, were created by various tribes over centuries. Talaski highlights the significant agricultural skills of these tribes, challenging common misconceptions. “People think they were only hunters and gatherers, but they were also pretty good farmers, and they grew these crops called the three sisters – corn, beans, and squash,” she shares.

The carvings themselves tell stories and convey cultural teachings. Unfortunately, the rock, made of soft Marshall sandstone, has been damaged by vandalism over the years. Despite this, the petroglyphs remain a testament to the region’s ancient inhabitants. “We know this was done sometime before 1930,” Talaski notes, referring to the theft and defacement of some carvings.

Every symbol is a story cue to pass along cultural beliefs. Photo by Doug Marrin.

These petroglyphs served various purposes for the Native American tribes, from ceremonial uses to educational tools and conflict resolution. “They might have come to conduct ceremonies and for education and also to use this as a meeting place where tribes could come together and try and settle their differences,” Talaski explains. The site was integral for tribes to maintain their traditions and pass down knowledge through oral history and symbolic carvings.

Park Interpreter Carrie provides further depth to the stories etched into the stone. She introduces visitors to key figures like Ebmodaakowet, known as the Bone Man, depicted shooting an arrow of knowledge into future generations. “What better way to make sure your culture persists than to make sure the next seven generations know about it,” Carrie states.

Park interpreters give an intriguing insight into the history and customs surrounding the petroglyphs. Photo by Doug Marrin.

Another notable carving is Migizi Inini, the Eagle Man, whose head points east, symbolizing the direction from which knowledge comes. “East is where knowledge comes from, but it also comes from the sun,” Carrie elaborates, connecting the physical orientation of the carvings to their cultural significance.

The petroglyphs also include symbols of animals and natural elements, such as the water panther and Thunderbird, which represent various aspects of the tribes’ beliefs and natural world interactions. These carvings served as educational tools, helping to convey complex spiritual and natural knowledge to successive generations.

Photo by Doug Marrin

The park’s location along the Cass River also significantly influenced the site’s history. Talaski explains that in the past, the river would have been much closer to the petroglyphs, allowing people canoeing across the water to view the carvings easily.

The rediscovery of the petroglyphs is intertwined with the history of Michigan’s logging industry and devastating fires in the late 19th century. The Great Thumb Fire of 1881, which burned over a million acres in one day, exposed the rock and its carvings previously hidden by vegetation and debris. This rediscovery marked a new chapter in the site’s history, eventually leading to its designation as a state park.

Despite the passage of time and changes in the landscape, the petroglyphs at Sanilac Petroglyphs Historic State Park remain a vital link to the past. They serve as a reminder of the rich cultural heritage of Michigan’s Native American tribes and the ongoing efforts to preserve and honor this history.

Visitors to the park can engage with these ancient stories through guided tours and cultural events, such as the community cultural teaching events that continue to be held at the site. These events, often starting with traditional smudging ceremonies, offer a way for people to connect with the spiritual and historical significance of the petroglyphs.

As Carrie poignantly puts it, “Think of it as a library. The only difference is these books don’t have words. They’re picture cues to tell the story.”