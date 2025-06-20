June 20, 2025

Washtenaw County Cooling Sites and Delonis Center Weather Amnesty

STN Staff

Ann ArborWashtenaw County

With temperatures expected to be in the 90s in the coming weeks, it is important to review local resources and weather policies. Washtenaw County has a list of local organizations acting as summer cooling sites. These sites are available to the public to escape the heat and stay cool throughout the summer. In addition to the sites listed, all Washtenaw County office building lobbies are available during normal business hours as cooling sites. This list can be accessed on the Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development’s website. Please check back regularly as sites may be added throughout the summer.

The Delonis Center will activate “weather amnesty” when temperatures get dangerously high. During times of extreme heat or when the National Weather Service issues heat advisories, the Delonis Center will open extra space to be used as a cooling center during the day and into evening hours. During the weekend of Friday, 6/20/2025 through Tuesday, 6/24/25, the Delonis Center will be open for those seeking refuge from the heat. Extra staff will be onsite, and water will be available.

If you need transportation assistance to access the cooling site or for further information, call the Delonis Center at (734) 662-2829.

During extreme heat, stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun, More hot weather safety tips can be found on the Washtenaw County Health Department website.

The full list of cooling sites with addresses, hours, and contact information can be found at bit.ly/Wash-Cooling.

