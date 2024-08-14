August 14, 2024 Donate
What is "Wishcycling?"

What is “Wishcycling?”

Community News

The Western Washtenaw Recycling Authority recently posted this instructional plea to sharpen up our recycling efforts.

“Wishcycling” is when you recycle something when you are unsure if it can be recycled. Many participate in wishcycling because they believe it is better to attempt to recycle an item than just throw it in the trash. No matter what the cause of wishcycling is, contaminants entering our facility cost time and money. Let’s prevent wishcycling on two fronts:

1) Education! To prevent confusion around an item’s recyclability, stay informed on what is and isn’t recyclable. Keep a printable flyer by your bin as a reminder: https://wwrarecycles.org/what-can-i-recycle/. If you are ever unsure about a specific item’s recyclability, send us a photo.

2) Alternatives! The WWRA is not a donation center or a landfill. Dispose or reuse items in a proper manner by visiting https://wwrarecycles.org/what-not-to-recycle/. There, you can find a list of donation, landfill, and takeback facilities that specialize in unrecyclable products.

