Winter Weather Advisory Issued Until 10AM for Washtenaw County

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1

to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting

40 to 45 MPH. Wind chills Monday Night night and Tuesday Morning 5

to 15 degrees below zero.

* WHERE…All of Southeast Michigan

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 10 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and poor visibilities.

The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and

evening commutes. Gusty winds may cause localized power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Brief snow squalls are likely, leading to

near white out conditions at times. Snow showers and squalls will

be more frequent along and south of the I-69 corridor and along

and north of the I-94 corridor.

