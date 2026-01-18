January 18, 2026

Winter Weather Advisory Issued Until 10AM for Washtenaw County

A Winter Weather Advisory with moderate severity has been issued for Southeast Michigan, affecting areas including Midland, Bay, and Wayne, from midnight tonight until 10 AM EST Tuesday, January 20. Expect snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, gusty winds up to 45 MPH, and dangerously low wind chills that could cause slippery roads and power outages.

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1
to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting
40 to 45 MPH. Wind chills Monday Night night and Tuesday Morning 5
to 15 degrees below zero.

* WHERE…All of Southeast Michigan

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 10 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and poor visibilities.
The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and
evening commutes. Gusty winds may cause localized power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Brief snow squalls are likely, leading to
near white out conditions at times. Snow showers and squalls will
be more frequent along and south of the I-69 corridor and along
and north of the I-94 corridor.

Click here to see original alert

Winter Weather Advisory Issued Until 10AM for Washtenaw County

Saline Twp: Notice of Adoption

STN Staff

