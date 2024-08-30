You’re Invited to Community Open House at Chelsea Senior Center



Community News

Just retired? New to Chelsea? Do not consider yourself a senior? You are invited to a Community Open House on September 24 to discover the vibrant, active, engaging Chelsea Senior Center. The fun takes place between 3:00 and 5:00 p.m.

“This is an open invitation to the whole community to see what we’re about,” says Jennifer Smith, Executive Director and CEO of Chelsea Senior Center (CSC). “There is often the misconception that the center is a residential facility like what is offered by our friends at CRC and Silver Maples. We are open five days a week as a daytime activity center. Like our partners in this community, we give older adults opportunities to be their best selves.”

See for yourself at the Community Open House. Wander the hallways. Follow the musical sounds of members jamming on harmonica, acoustic guitars, keyboards and snare drums. Listen to players strumming their ukuleles and singing along to some favorite classics. Enjoy the dazzling display of artistry from the many creative groups like wood carving, stained glass, knit and crochet and quilting.

Join in the Chelsea Senior Center Jam Sessions. Courtesy of CSC

Prefer cards and games? Chat with some of the regulars who gather for Euchre, Mah Jongg, Cribbage, Pinochle, Hand and Foot, Scrabble and Mexican Train. Beginners to pros are welcome and always encouraged to participate. Don’t know how to play? Members are always happy to teach you. Hoping to get your body moving? How about a game of pool? Strength training and cardio? CSC also offers Line Dancing, Cardio Drumming, Movin’ and Groovin’, and Tai Chi.

Looking for a getaway? Chat with CSC’s Travel Committee and get the scoop on what 2025 travel adventures are planned. Be sure to share your bucket list adventure with them. It may spark a trip. Stop by the farm stand for fresh veggies harvested that day. Take a stroll through the Trinh Pifer Intergenerational Garden and find a respite in the sights and sounds of nature. Learn about Ease the Day, an adult day program, that gives family caregivers some time to themselves.



“If you’ve been curious about CSC, take the time to learn why hundreds of seniors seek out our amazing space each week.” says Smith. “We know there will be something that sparks your interest. Join us on September 24 regardless of your age. All are welcome.”

If you have a passion or hobby to share, CSC would love to hear more about it. It might be something that can be offered at CSC. “If you’re newly retired, spending a lot of time alone, just moved to the area, been in Chelsea forever or just now finding time for yourself, we have many opportunities to engage. The power of connection is a healthy mind and body,” says Smith.



Chelsea Senior Center (CSC) is a 501c3 nonprofit organization in Chelsea, Michigan. Its mission is to enhance the quality of life and well-being for area seniors and their families. Chelsea Senior Center is located at 512 Washington Street. Contact CSC at connected@chelseaseniors.org or (734) 475-9242.