100 Women Who Care – Chelsea Area Donates to The Diaper Bank

Members of 100 Women Who Care – Chelsea Area selected The Diaper Bank to receive their Impact Award of $10,900.

Held at the Chelsea Depot, the Impact Award meeting was preceded by a networking event attended by members, guests and local sponsors. In the one-hour meeting that followed, members listened to pitches from three nonprofit organizations randomly selected from member nominations: Dexter Senior Center, The Diaper Bank – First Congregational Church and Silver Maples. Following Q&A, members then cast their ballots and the majority of the votes were for The Diaper Bank. Member Jennifer Smith had nominated The Diaper Bank.

Representing the Diaper Bank, Reverence Barbara Edema stated “We believe diaper care is baby care, and baby care is health care. We want families to be secure and healthy, so we start with diapers! We want to end period poverty, so we offer free feminine hygiene products. We care about our elderly, so we offer adult disposable briefs. We are grateful to 100 Women Who Care for their incredible support for our Diaper Bank!”

The next Impact Award Meeting is the evening of Tuesday, February 4, 2025 and will be held at the Chelsea Depot (125 Jackson St., Chelsea, MI 48118).

