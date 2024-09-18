September 18, 2024 Donate
Lodi Township Police Report, August 2024

In August 2024, Deputies responded to 228 calls for police service in Lodi Township, down slightly from 233 the previous year, a 2% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Aug) are 1,902, up from 1,808 for the same period last year, a 5% increase.

Officers conducted 113 traffic stops, down from 121 last year. Thirteen citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

  • Two assaults
  • One sexual assault
  • Three larcenies
  • Nine crashes
  • One co-response unit
  • Four mental health
  • One death investigation

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Lodi Township:

On August 4th, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 4300 Block of Weber Road for a report of a larceny. The complainant reported that their cleaning person stole multiple items. The suspect was identified, and charges are being sought through the prosecutor’s office.

On August 7th, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 2900 Block of Madrono Court for a report of a larceny from an automobile. The complainant reported that an unknown subject stole items from their car overnight. There are no suspects or leads in this incident.

August 2024 Lodi Township Monthly Call ReportDownload

