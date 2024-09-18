Lodi Township Police Report, August 2024

In August 2024, Deputies responded to 228 calls for police service in Lodi Township, down slightly from 233 the previous year, a 2% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Aug) are 1,902, up from 1,808 for the same period last year, a 5% increase.

Officers conducted 113 traffic stops, down from 121 last year. Thirteen citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Two assaults

One sexual assault

Three larcenies

Nine crashes

One co-response unit

Four mental health

One death investigation

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Lodi Township:

On August 4th, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 4300 Block of Weber Road for a report of a larceny. The complainant reported that their cleaning person stole multiple items. The suspect was identified, and charges are being sought through the prosecutor’s office.

On August 7th, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 2900 Block of Madrono Court for a report of a larceny from an automobile. The complainant reported that an unknown subject stole items from their car overnight. There are no suspects or leads in this incident.