256 Individuals Served During the SASS Thanksgiving Distribution

Saline Area Social Service (SASS) distributed a successful Thanksgiving meal on Sunday, November 24, 2024. The drive-through event was held at their building, 1259 Industrial Drive. Special thanks to all the generous donors and amazing volunteers who made this event possible. This year, SASS served 212 individuals, 74 households, and 33 seniors in need. Additionally, they gave 44 gift cards to Mill Pond residents for Thanksgiving. In total, 256 individuals were served!

In addition, 2,474 pounds of food and beverages were donated for Thanksgiving Meal Baskets this year.

“The annual Thanksgiving distribution would not be possible without the generosity of our community,” said Chrissy Myers, SASS Client Service Assistant. “We are incredibly thankful for the support we receive throughout the year, especially during the holiday season.”

The event featured the distribution of meal baskets, frozen turkeys or chickens, gift cards for perishable items, bread, sweets, toiletries, and kitchen items. The overflow of support from individuals, businesses, churches, and organizations made this event possible. We are so grateful to be a part of a fantastic community that is always ready to provide generous support. Volunteers helped with the event by packing bags of food and toiletries, handing out meal baskets, and making deliveries to homebound individuals and families throughout the community.

With the help of the Saline community, SASS has provided holiday aid to local families, individuals, and seniors in need since 1961. Sponsors for this year’s event were invited to sign up to provide meal baskets and gift cards throughout October.

“The holidays can be one of the most challenging times of the year for those trying to make ends meet,” said Glenna Rehder, Chief Operating Officer of SASS. “It’s easy to overlook how something as simple as a meal can significantly impact someone’s life.”

Besides providing holiday meals, SASS is a year-round food pantry and aid organization serving the Saline Area School District. Thanks to immense community support, SASS provides weekly food assistance, helps with emergencies, and gives referrals to connect those in need with other aid organizations.

SASS is hosting another meal distribution event in December. The last day to sign up to donate a December meal basket is Thursday, December 5th. To donate a holiday meal, please visit https://salinesocialservice.com/holiday/ and sign up to become a sponsor.