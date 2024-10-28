$50,000 “Fall for the Arts” Match Campaign Launches at The Encore Musical Theatre Company

This November, The Encore Musical Theatre Company invites the community to join in a remarkable opportunity to support the arts in Southeast Michigan through its “Fall for the Arts” Match Campaign. Thanks to a generous anonymous donor, all donations received through the end of the year will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $50,000, making each contribution twice as impactful.

This campaign marks a significant milestone for The Encore as it continues to offer world-class musical productions in the heart of Dexter. Co-founder and Artistic Director Dan Cooney, along with his wife, Broadway actor and Marketing Director Jessica Grové, shared their passion for the theatre’s mission in a recent letter to patrons and supporters. “The Encore is more than a theatre to us,” they wrote. “It’s a place where stories come to life, where artists thrive, and where audiences of all ages find joy and inspiration.”

Through this matching campaign, The Encore aims to strengthen its mission by supporting everything from hiring exceptional talent to creating unforgettable experiences on the historic Copeland school building’s intimate Maas stage. Contributions directly impact The Encore’s ability to continue producing the highest quality musical theatre while making a lasting impact on Dexter and the surrounding communities.

“We are thrilled to offer this opportunity for the community to make double the difference through the end of the year,” Grové stated. “Every donation, no matter the size, brings us closer to our $50,000 goal and supports the longevity and artistry of The Encore.”

How to Participate: Community members can join the campaign by making a donation online at theencoretheatre.org/support or by mailing their contributions to The Encore Musical Theatre Company at 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, MI 48130. Donors will also have the opportunity to join one of The Encore’s Circles of Giving, which provide exclusive benefits and behind-the-scenes experiences.

The Encore thanks its community for supporting this effort to sustain and enhance the arts in Southeast Michigan. For more information, please visit theencoretheatre.org or call 734.268.6200.