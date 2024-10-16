$75,000 Humanitarian Grant Awarded by Church to JFS to Support Local Food Pantry

Community News

Since 2020, Nourish Nutrition by Jewish Family Services (JFS), has delivered nearly 85,000 meals to Washtenaw County residents who struggle with food insecurity.

With rising costs of living, many working members of the community often have to choose between paying bills and buying food. Nourish Nutrition works to bridge that gap for neighbors in need.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints recognizes the positive impact JFS is making in the community and recently awarded a $75,000 humanitarian grant to JFS to support its mission to feed those in challenging circumstances. This donation will support the expansion of JFS’s capacity to provide 6,500+ meals per month (over 78,000 meals annually) to those in need.

“Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints consider it a divinely appointed responsibility to love and care for all of God’s children. That is the example set by Jesus Christ,” said President John Larsen, the Church’s local ecclesiastical leader.

“We see the good Jewish Family Services is doing and want to partner with them in this effort. This grant will help make it possible to alleviate hunger for thousands of God’s children living in Washtenaw County,” said Larsen.

“The scriptures teach us to love one another,” said President Jennifer Walker, local leader of the church’s women’s organization. “One way we strive to follow this commandment is by working with organizations that bring needed relief to others. JFS has blessed this community in countless ways for more than 30 years. We are excited to support them in their good works and look forward to other partnership opportunities.”

JFS offers pantry food to community members in need, prepares medically tailored meals for those with specific health requirements, and provides foods from around the world for recently resettled refugees. They also offer culturally appropriate meals, such as halal or kosher, upon request.