A Bold New Musical Takes the Stage at The Encore

Playwright Dayle Ann Hunt on Bringing “New World Comin’” to Life for Its World Premiere at The Encore on September 12, 2024

Photo: “New World Comin’” creator Dayle Ann Hunt (L) and producer Judith Manocherian (R). Photo courtesy of The Encore

By Jessica Grové

In just one week, The Encore Musical Theatre Company will present the world premiere of New World Comin’, a new work that uses popular songs of the 1960s and ‘70s to explore the intersection of social change, history, and women’s rights. The theatre’s director of marketing sat down with the musical’s creator, Dayle Ann Hunt, who is a resident of Dexter, to give Sun Times readers exclusive insights into the creation of the show and its first full production.

The journey of New World Comin’ began in 2017 with an initial concept developed by playwright Dayle Ann Hunt, prompted by The Encore’s artistic director Dan Cooney, who at the time was the head of Musical Theatre at the Chicago College of Performing Arts (CCPA). What started as a small project for students quickly evolved into something much larger. “I wrote, they read, I rewrote,” reflects Hunt. After several rewrites and readings under the initial title Follow That Dream, the project underwent a transformation in response to contemporary events, including the post-COVID and post-Roe v. Wade era.

Hunt shared, “The world was changing, and so many of the issues that existed in the 1960s were suddenly being thrust upon an entirely new generation of women.” This realization inspired a reimagining of the musical as a vehicle for discussing the parallels between the struggles faced by women in the 1960s and those of today. With this vision, director Terry Berliner joined the project, along with musical director and arranger Seth Farber, and producers Judith Manocherian and Joseph Romano.

After a successful reading in New York City in 2023, the team seized the opportunity to bring New World Comin’ to life at The Encore, allowing the musical to take its first full shape in front of an audience. “We are excited to bring this music and these characters to life for The Encore audience, who will be the first to see the show fully realized,” Hunt shares.

Set in 1968, New World Comin’ taps into the rich soundscape of the era, drawing inspiration from female artists like Cass Elliot, Petula Clark, and Lesley Gore. These artists, on the cusp of monumental cultural change, provide the perfect soundtrack to the story’s themes. “As I wrote, I was amazed at how seamlessly many of the songs seemed to integrate with the script,” says Hunt, crediting the shows musical director, Seth Farber’s gorgeous new arrangements and director Terry Berliner’s knack for uncovering layers of meaning within each piece.

The creative team has gone to great lengths to ensure the authenticity of the period while making the story accessible for today’s audiences. This included introducing the younger cast members to the history and culture of the 1960s and 1970s, enhanced by vintage props sourced by Anne Donevan with assistance by Jennifer Colby, and period costumes created by Marilee Dechart.

The relevance of New World Comin’ to contemporary audiences is striking. “Unfortunately, what is happening with women’s issues in 2024 makes this piece much more relevant to today than we would like,” reflects Dayle Ann Hunt. But there is also a sense of hope and renewal. “The musical is designed for mothers, daughters, and granddaughters alike to enjoy and share (as well as the men who love them!), with the aim of sparking meaningful conversations beyond the curtain call.”

Reflecting on the creation of the musical, the playwright shares, “I was 11-years-old in 1968, and throughout this process, I was reminded of so many women… whose lives were significantly impacted by the ways in which women were viewed.” The characters of Ellie and Molly are inspired by real women, including creator Dayle Ann Hunt’s own mother, whose spirit lives on in the story. “She always told me that if it weren’t for my crazy childhood, I’d have nothing to write about — and maybe she was right!”

The team hopes that this premiere at The Encore will serve as a springboard for further opportunities to develop the show. With a six-person cast, a three-piece band, and minimal set requirements, New World Comin’ is crafted for smaller theatres, offering an accessible alternative to existing ‘60s musicals, but written from a distinctly female perspective. “We’re absolutely thrilled to be part of the development journey for this exciting new musical!” says Encore’s producing artistic director, Dan Cooney. “This is a wonderful and important opportunity for the creative team and producers of New World Comin’. Bringing this first fully realized production to life allows us to see what shines and where we can improve, making it an invaluable chance to create the best show possible together.”

As New World Comin’ opens its doors to audiences for the first time next week, The Encore Musical Theatre Company invites you to witness a new work that promises to entertain, enlighten, and inspire conversations across generations, leaving you with much to discuss long after the final bow.

New World Comin’ runs September 12 – 22. Tickets are available for purchase online (theencoretheatre.org), or by contacting The Encore’s box office at 734.268.6200 and range from $28-$57, with $20 student/theatre industry rush tickets at the door (subject to availability).