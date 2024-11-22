A Class Project for Chelsea High Schoolers turns into a Chance to Connect Generations

The collaboration between Chelsea High School and senior citizens in the community continues to grow as evidenced in a recent special class project for some students.

CHS Principal Amada Clor updated the school board on this in her recent report:

“Our collaboration with community senior citizens have continued to grow. This past week, Valerie Johnson, CHS English Teacher and her classes, spent the day at the Chelsea Senior Center. Students began their final project by interviewing senior citizens from the Chelsea Community. The senior citizens were so excited about the mini-docs the students would write about them. Some even shared they were going to use what the students created for them to give to their family to continue their memories with the families and share their life experiences. They will return for a “viewing party” to see what students created for them. Additionally, the senior citizens shared with Mrs. Johnson, the desire to return and reverse the roles with the desire to interview our students as a way to connect and better understand the challenges today’s youth face.”

The Sun Times News reached out to Sharon Kegerreis of the Chelsea Senior Center to learn more about the visit and projects.

Kegerreis said the Chelsea Senior Center (CSC) is always looking to create opportunities for generations to connect and learn from one another to gain mutual respect and understanding of each generation’s influences and challenges.



They connected through a program called “Lives Well Lived,” which connects CHS seniors with CSC senior members. Kegerreis said last year former CHS teacher Shawn Sinacola, who is now with the Chelsea School District in a new role, reached out to CSC Executive Director Jennifer Smith, proposing that literature students interview seniors for a newly initiated Lives Well Lived program.

This month around 65 CHS students from Johnson’s 12th grade English class interviewed 25 CSC senior volunteers about their lives, learning of their school-age education, milestones, celebrations, unique adventures and heartbreaks.

Kegerreis said Johnson put a new spin on the project, “asking the students to create video essays, editing raw footage from the interviews and overlaying with voiceovers, photos and music. On November 21, the students shared their edited videos with the seniors after sharing a few thoughts on what the experience meant to them.”

“This trimester, our students have been learning about the power of storytelling. This was our capstone project. It was a powerful experience for all parties,” Johnson said. “Students not only worked on a variety of English skills, they also had the unique opportunity to lean into CHS’s portrait of a graduate and focus on developing soft skills, specifically empathy, critical thinking and creative problem solving, and working collaboratively with their peers.”

The following is from Kegerreis:

“Personally, what was most exciting was watching the students’ authentic buy-in to owning this project. They knew that the person they interviewed would be watching it with them, and they felt excitement, pride, and a sense of responsibility in telling their story,” says Johnson.

After one presentation, students shared that it was such a pleasure hearing stories and while there was much laughter, there was deep sadness for losses in their lives. One student shared that it was the whole gamut of emotions that we embody as human beings. Overall, students were inspired by the seniors’ well-lived lives.

“Dawn was truly inspiring. Her mindset was eye opening for me. She is clearly a hard worker and she values honesty, which resonated with me. She said she had no regrets. It helps me look at life from a different perspective of just taking it one step at a time. Look forward rather than dwell on the past,” says CHS student Norah Brooks.

CHS student Cadence Benedict shared, “One moment that was truly impactful was when Daphne talked about her journey seeking help. I felt there were a few lessons wrapped in one. The first is that there isn’t a certain age that you experience depression and grief. It doesn’t matter if you are twenty years old or eighty, because anyone can experience grief at any age and that is normal. The second thing was that what does matter is that you learn how to express your grief. If you carry it with you over the years, it will only catch up with you later. It is important to acknowledge when you need help and be strong enough to seek that help. Be strong enough for the better days to come.”

CHS Student Hayley Hopkins shared, “Sheila shared that her husband was complaining that they ‘hadn’t accomplished much in their lives.’ In response, a friend told them they had two amazing daughters and owned a boat, which made them think it was more than they could ever ask for. This reminded me that when we become stuck in defining our success or happiness based on the lives of others, we can lose sight of all the truly great things we already have. I am thankful that Sheila shared this valuable lesson with us. We need to acknowledge the good in our lives without feeling less than those who have more.

Chelsea Senior Center seniors also had new perspectives.

“It made me think about my life and what I have done and not done. It made me wonder if I have time to do more,” says longtime Chelsea Senior Center volunteer Charlotte Bentley.

“The experience blew me away. The kids were so interested in what I had to share. They had energy, were curious and so willing to interact,” says Charlotte Wyche. “No one acted like it was an assignment. They seemed very interested in what I had to say.”

These meaningful interactions have given each generation lingering thoughts and new ideas for how to keep living life to its fullest.

Next up, in December, Beach Middle School students will interview Chelsea Senior Center seniors for the longstanding program called Generations.

Photo: A group of Chelsea students with some local seniors. Photo courtesy of the Chelsea Senior Center