A Free Event for Dexter Band Families and the Community

All are invited to this new and exciting event celebrating Dexter Bands on Wednesday, October 23 at Al Ritt Stadium in Dexter, Michigan. Gates will open at 6:00 PM for the Family Fun Stadium Tailgate! Yard games, a photo booth, and face painting will be hosted by DHS students.  Three food trucks will be on site and concessions will be available for purchase. There is no cost for admission and guests will have the opportunity to support Dexter Bands by purchasing gear and glow toys.

At 7:00 PM, the celebration continues with 5th-12th grade Dexter Band student section huddles on the field followed by the Mill Creek 8th Grade Band joining the Dreadnaught Marching Band for a special performance of the Dexter Fight Song.

The radiant finale to the festivities is the Dreadnaught Marching Band Glow Show!  The Pride Of Dexter will perform their “Dance Till Dance” marching show illuminated with LED and glowing lights during a stadium blackout! This dazzling musical experience will be fun for the whole family – please join us!

