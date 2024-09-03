A Home Away from Home at the Chelsea Animal Recreation Center

The Chelsea Animal Recreation Center is offering an all-around quality environment for your favorite canine companion.

Located at 1475 South Main Street, the Chelsea Animal Recreation Center opened its doors over the past year to offer the community and area dog owners the option for when they need some help. The Sun Times News connected with Christie Donahue of the center to learn more.

Donahue said their goals include providing each dog with the care and attention needed to give it a great stay.

“We want them to be happy and enjoy their day,” she said of the dogs.

Donahue is also a veterinarian at the Chelsea Animal Hospital.

With their Doggie Day Car, they offer half day and full day schedules where people can drop their dog off with staff members who are experienced pet care professionals. The day will provide a mix of physical, mental, and social stimulation, Donahue said. Each dog can experience group play and can have their stay customized with some add-on enrichment services.

The center said dogs will need to go through some temperament testing in order to be involved with group play.

They also offer private rooms/lessons for dogs who:

Need guidance learning acceptable behaviors in group play (i.e. barking, mounting, herding, etc.)

Would like to work on household manners (i.e. not jumping, charging the door, go to place, etc.)

Could benefit from socialization with new situations, people, dogs (i.e. leash walking, crossing barriers, etc.)

Want to learn new tricks.

Donahue said they have a cozy home setting where they focus on enrichment that engages your dog’s nose, brain and body.

They also have limited space available for a kennel optional boarding experience. They said they prioritize space for their day care clients, but are open to hosting any dog that is comfortable with boarding.

This is just some of what they are offering. To learn more or to contact them, go to https://www.chelseaanimalreccenter.net/home. They also have Facebook and Instagram pages.

To get an up close look, the center is having a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 1475 S. Main Street in Chelsea.

Photos courtesy of the Chelsea Animal Recreation Center