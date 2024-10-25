A look at the Upcoming General Election Vote in Scio Township

Voting in the 2024 General Election has begun with early voting expected to add a new dynamic to the turnout.

In an effort to get a local perspective on this important vote, the Sun Times News reached out to the Scio Township Clerk’s office and connected with Mary Gillis, the Clerk’s Assistant.

Gillis said, “So far, nearly half of all the registered voters in Scio have requested and been sent an absentee ballot. And of those more than 7,000 absentee ballots, more than 60 percent have already been returned to the Clerk’s Office for tallying on Election Day.”

Early Voting starts in Scio Township on Saturday, Oct. 26 and continues for nine days, through Sunday, Nov. 3. Gillis said from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during those nine days (including weekends), registered voters from Ann Arbor Township, City of Dexter, Northfield Township, and Webster Township, as well as Scio Township, can vote in person at Scio Township Hall, located at 827 N. Zeeb Road, or at the county Learning Resource Center located at 2135 Washtenaw Avenue in Ann Arbor.

“During Early Voting, registered voters actually cast their ballot by putting their voted ballot directly into the tabulator, which scans and counts their votes,” Gillis said. “Early Voting ballots are then tallied at 8 p.m. on Election Day and reported along with totals from the various precincts and from the Absent Voter Counting Board.”

This year, for the first time, Gillis said “a voter who has received an absentee ballot but decides they would like to cast their ballot during Early Voting may do so after checking in with poll workers on duty during Early Voting.”

“Early Voting is becoming increasingly popular as more voters are becoming aware of the option,” Gillis said. “During the Presidential Primary in February of this year, almost 800 voters cast their ballot through the tabulator at Early Voting in Scio Township Meeting Hall. We expect even more to participate in the upcoming election.”

On Election Day (Nov. 5), she said all voting happens at assigned polling places.

Voters can look up the location of their polling place at Michigan.gov/vote or call the Scio Township Clerk’s Office at 734-369-9400. Voter registration is available at the Clerk’s Office up until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

As a message to the community, the clerk’s office said, “In whatever way voters choose to vote–via absentee ballot, during Early Voting at Township Hall, or on Election Day at their polling place–the Clerk’s Office is well prepared. With the help of dozens of experienced election inspectors, we expect a seamless voting experience for voters.”