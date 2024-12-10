A Magical Dexter Tradition: Discover the Charm of Hickory Valley Christmas Village

Driving through local streets during the holidays is always a delight– front doors adorned with wreaths, houses glowing with lights so bright they could be seen from space, and windows offering a sneak peek of each home’s uniquely decorated tree. The decorations that lie behind these enchanting facades, however, are often left up to one’s imagination.

As luck would have it, Bob and Elsi Sly are more than happy to share their charming Hickory Valley Christmas Village with the community. Their collection comprises nearly 60 houses and businesses, 270+ trees and bushes, and too many community members and livestock to count. Elsi explained that her goal for the village “is to give a few moments of sampling life’s simple pleasures in the pleasant community. It’s a small thing in the grand scheme of events happening, but if it serves its purpose in our world of hurry up and wait, then it’s a good thing.”

Bob and Elsi Sly built their home in Dexter in 1976, and have been avid members of the community ever since. In the mid-’80s, Elsi bought six Department 56 buildings and placed them on the piano; Elsi explained, “Little did I know, they would become the core of Old Town.” As the collection has grown, Elsi and Bob have created an incredible imagined community. It is broken up into sections as a town would be: the farm area, Old Town, the business district, the outdoor concert area/entertainment, the Hamlet of Lea, the country, and the ski slopes. This year the couple even added an observatory to their quaint town.

Hickory Valley Christmas Village has become a passion project as well as celebration of family for the Sly’s. Bob and Elsi decided to dedicate and name a building after each one of their grand and great-grandkids; the pair have 16 grandkids and 13 great-grandkids! “The original six became a hair salon, a dance studio, a doctor’s office, a fine China shop, coffee house (all dedicated to family members), plus the post office; with one government building, the community was declared a village and [Elsi] was self-installed as its president.” With its lore becoming richer, Hickory Valley Christmas Village turned quickly into more than just decorations that fill a space. Rather, it’s something to strive for; Elsi highlighted, “we can all work to live in a village like this. Afterall, it’s the people that make the village.”

From its humble beginnings atop the piano, Elsi emphasized, “I did not imagine the whole village as it is today. With more entrepreneurs settling in, the piano became too crowded, so we switched to using tables with stacked books, upside down boxes, and crates to create three levels.” During this engineering process, Bob’s handiwork shone brightly. It was during this transition, as well, that Bob “added a train track and fashioned wood trestles that spanned gorges on the background mountain scene.” Elsi painted the backdrop herself, and it contributes incredibly well to the overall cohesiveness of the Village.

Today, Hickory Valley Christmas Village lives in the couple’s great room. Setting up the Village takes about a month, and since it is so large, “It is now necessary to complete the top tier with people, lights, and trees before moving down through the other levels.” The buildings do not have designated spots, so each year boasts a brand-new town layout; the original six buildings, however, “have always been displayed together.”

When contemplating what new pieces to add to her collection, Elsi explained that it comes on an as-needed basis. In order to purchase a new piece, Elsi prefers to ensure that the building is relevant to the community; for example, “a Sugar Shanty caught [Elsi’s] eye, and since [the couple] makes maple syrup each year, [they] now have a Sugarbush with homemade maple trees made by the grand and great-grandkids.” As well, when the family welcomes a new addition, Bob and Elsi swiftly seek out a building to dedicate to the child. “This year [they] added one for [their] 13th great-grandchild, a delicately decorated flower shop named Clara’s Flowers. It is situated perfectly between Bella’s Ice Cream Parlor, and Audrey’s Art Studio.”

In the end, “Each house has its special place in the village.” Hickory Valley Christmas Village acts as a celebration of the season, of community, and most importantly, of family. The Sly’s have spent decades carefully curating their collection, and it is a site to behold. Elsi and Bob have been kind enough to offer public viewings (by request) of Hickory Valley Christmas Village. “People typically take 45+ minutes to enjoy the entire experience from a video of the December sky to finding the tableaus on a checklist.”

Photos by Delaney Krause