A Perfect Score for Lyndon Township and Others

Lyndon Township and a handful of other local communities received a perfect score for some important work last year. For this, they were recognized by the Michigan Department of Treasury’s State Tax Commission.

At the Lyndon Township Board meeting on Jan. 14, township officials said the township was acknowledged as a local unit who has received a perfect score on their PA 660 Audit Review, and because of this they received a Certificate of Achievement.

The State Tax Commission met on Dec. 17 and officially listed the communities who earned the designation of a perfect score on the 2024 PA 660 Assessment Audit Review. The certificate honors the unit of government for their continued efforts to provide fair and equitable assessing in the State of Michigan.

Other local units who also earned this designation were Dexter Township, Freedom Township, Lima Township, Lodi Township, Pittsfield Township, Sylvan Township, Webster Township, York Township, City of Manchester, City of Milan and the City of Saline.

Public Act 660 of 2018 amended the General Property Tax Act to provide a statutory framework to ensure proper assessing in order to guarantee the highest quality assessments for taxpayers as well as local units.

Photo: Lyndon Township’s Certificate.