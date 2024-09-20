A Tree-Planting Partnership Lends a Hand in Saline

In an effort to enhance health and the quality of life, a unique partnership has come together to plant 30 trees around the Saline community.

The two-day project began at Mill Pond Park on the morning of Sept. 20, with Saline Mayor Brian Marl as well as representatives from the city of Saline, DTE Energy, Saline Parks and Recreation, Saline Be Green, Saline Department of Public Works and ReLeaf Michigan on hand to help plant 10 trees in the park off of Bennett Street.

Noting the importance of the partnership, Saline Mayor Brian Marl said “we are particularly pleased to be planting trees here at Mill Pond Park, which is arguably, probably the nicest park in the city of Saline and I would argue one of the nicest parks in Washtenaw County. This will be a great step forward to beautifying and improving this park.”

He said this is sort of a first step in what will be other improvement projects at the park, including a river walk.

The project announcement describes the effort this way: “In a continued effort to enhance Michigan’s landscape and improve the health and well-being of local communities, DTE Energy’s Natural Gas Balance Program, the DTE Energy Foundation and ReLeaf Michigan are partnering with the City of Saline to plant a total of 30 new trees on Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21. The trees will be strategically planted at Saline City Hall, local parks and within the Castlebury and Pembroke neighborhoods.”

Before planting the trees at the park, Jamal Robertson, Associate Regional Manager, DTE Energy, said this initiative has been a long term program of the DTE Energy Foundation aiming to partner with communities to demonstrate leadership as stewards of the environment. Since its inception, he said 47,000 trees and seedlings have been planted in more than 500 communities.

The plantings on the 20th were helped by the Natural Gas Balance Program, which is an initiative designed to help balance greenhouse gas emissions. The program donated 10 trees.

According to DTE, “With the support of Washtenaw County residents, who enrolled in the Natural Gas Balance Program to offset between 25 percent to 100 percent of their natural gas usage, DTE met its goal of sign-up, allowing the community to take another step toward sustainability. The program not only helps residents reduce their carbon footprint but also supports the preservation of Michigan’s forests and wildlife. The tree planting celebrates the community’s commitment to clean energy and environmental progress.”

On Saturday, Sept. 21st, ReLeaf Michigan, a statewide non-profit tree planting organization, is donating 20 trees to the city in partnership with the DTE Energy Foundation. The trees planted on this day are to replace those damaged by storms.