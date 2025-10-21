AAA: Michigan Gas Prices Drop to Lowest Since 2021

The Michigan state average dropped 13 cents from a week ago

Gas prices in Michigan are down 13 cents from last week. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $2.79 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is a new 2025-low. This price is 41 cents less than this time last month and 49 cents less than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $41 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of about $16 from 2024’s highest price last July.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased from 8.91 million b/d to 8.45 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 219.1 million barrels to 218.8 million. Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.4 million barrels per day.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI fell 43 cents to settle at $58.27 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil inventories increased by 3.5 million barrels from the previous week. At 423.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 4% below the five-year average for this time of year.

“Drivers across Michigan are seeing the lowest gas prices since April of 2021,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If crude oil prices and demand continue to fall, pump prices will likely follow suit.”

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price decreased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $2.84 per gallon, about 9 cents less than last week’s average and 50 cents less than this same time last year.

