Adult Learners Institute Announces its Fall Kick Off

By Joan Gaughan

Readers familiar with the Adult Learners Institute know that an ALI Fall Kick Off does not require a football or a soccer ball or a helmet. The only thing required is curiosity and a means of getting to the McKune Room at the Chelsea District Library, 221 S. Main Street in Chelsea, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13. Comfortable chairs among friendly people, as well as refreshments, will be provided as you meet ALI Board members and the instructors who will be describing the classes they will be teaching at various locations in the area. This Fall term there will be travelogues, football, history, music, women artists and pilots, amateur radios, how to identify a criminal…or not… trees, trauma, holiday cooking, and even vampires.

Registrations will also be accepted. Although the new website has made online registration for ALI classes easier, there will be a short tutorial on how to navigate it. Paper registrations will also be accepted at the Kick Off and throughout the Fall term.

Nobody loses at this Kick Off, but two people will win a $25 certificate for Fall 2024 or Winter/Spring 2025 classes. For more information, consult the ALI website at info@ALIMichigan.org or call 734-292-5540. Information can also be accessed using this QR code.