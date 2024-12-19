Advance Your Career, Learn a New Hobby in WCC’s Winter Non-credit Classes

Washtenaw Community College’s (WCC) lineup of Winter non-credit offerings include classes to help individuals quickly advance in their careers or develop new hobbies.

Dozens of professional development courses in the Winter session cover real estate, human resources, information technology, data analytics and other topics. Personal enrichment courses include gardening, sewing, music, dance, theater and creative writing.

WCC will continue to offer multiple non-credit courses designed to launch students into health care careers, including “EKH Technician Training,” “Phlebotomy Fundamentals,” “Pharmacy Tech,” and RN and LPN refresher courses to help nurses remain qualified and at the top of their field.

Among the new Winter classes:

“Successful Employee Onboarding”

“Business Ethics: Fostering a Positive Corporate Culture”

“Backgammon: How to Play and/or Win!”

“Sensuous Garden of the Night”

“Gardening in Shade with Dry Soil”

“What You Need to Know Before Buying a Condo”

“Intentional Play with Your Infant/Toddler”

“3D Printing and Design for Teens”

UMCU Loans for Fast-Track Job Training

Students are invited to apply for University of Michigan Credit Union loans for WCC’s Fast-Track Job Training programs. UMCU offers affordable financing options for the Fast-Track programs, which provide community members an opportunity to quickly earn the skills and credentials that employers want, sometimes in as little as a few weeks.

Fast-Track programs are aligned with industry certifications to help individuals demonstrate skill set competency, transition into a new career or advance in their jobs.

Other funding options are available for non-credit professional development classes. Visit WCC’s website to learn more about financial assistance.

Trainco Truck Driving Schools

Additionally, the college continues to offer the popular Trainco Truck Driving Schools program to provide CDL-A training to meet trucking industry demands.

Trainco classes are held in 12-day and 15-day sessions on campus. The cost of the program includes tuition, a Department of Transportation physical and drug test and the CDL driving exam.

Visit WCC’s webpage to view a full list of non-credit Winter classes and to register. Classes are offered in a variety of formats, including in-person, webinars and online.