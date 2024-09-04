Alyshia Dyer Outlines Vision for Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office After Close Election

Presumptive Sheriff Alyshia Dyer Focuses on Fraud Prevention, Domestic Violence, and Mental Health Initiatives for Washtenaw County

Photo: Presumptive Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer. Photo by C. Nelson-Nesvig

Alyshia Dyer, the presumptive Washtenaw County Sheriff, recently shared her vision for the department following a closely contested race. Dyer spoke to a gathered audience at the August 16th Saline Mayor’s Conference at SASC, outlining her plans for enhancing public safety and modernizing the sheriff’s office.

“Hi everybody. I’m Alicia Dyer, not to be confused with ‘dryer’ or ‘Dwyer,’” she quipped, breaking the ice with the crowd. “I spent two years on the campaign trail, getting started early, and now I’m preparing for the transition at the sheriff’s office. I’ve been working closely with the current sheriff to ensure that the process is as smooth as possible, and I’m really excited about what lies ahead.”

Dyer’s primary focus for her tenure includes combating fraud and scams, which she noted have been significant concerns across the county. “My vision for the sheriff’s office includes expanding investigative services, particularly by introducing a Corporate Accountability Crimes Unit. This unit will not only tackle fraud but will work with local municipalities to offer prevention workshops and educational programs,” she said. “During my listening tour across Washtenaw County, residents frequently raised concerns about scams and fraud. In response, I organized fraud prevention workshops, and it’s clear there’s a need to do more on this front.”

In addition to fraud prevention, Dyer highlighted plans to address domestic violence, an area she is particularly passionate about given her experience as a deputy. “Domestic violence calls were among the most common during my years as a police officer,” Dyer explained. “Supporting survivors and providing additional resources to our detectives will be a top priority. We’re also going to hold domestic violence workshops, ensuring that our response is comprehensive and compassionate.”

Dyer emphasized the need for reform within the county jail, particularly regarding visitation policies. “Nationwide, we’ve seen a shift away from in-person visitation in jails, moving towards video calls instead. But the value of face-to-face interaction, especially for families, is undeniable. It’s proven to reduce recidivism and fosters a more humane environment,” Dyer said. “This is something we’ll be revisiting to improve our approach.”

Mental health and well-being, both for the community and the officers serving it, are also central to Dyer’s platform. With a background in social work and therapy, she expressed concern over the mental health crisis affecting first responders. “The mental health of our officers is crucial. When it’s neglected, it not only puts the officers at risk but also the community they serve. I’m committed to implementing fatigue management systems and better support for our staff, reducing risks, and ensuring they can perform their duties safely.”

Looking ahead, Dyer is eager to collaborate with local law enforcement and community leaders, noting that her office will establish community policy committees to guide future initiatives. “I care deeply about this community. I grew up here, and I’m dedicated to making the sheriff’s office as effective and supportive as possible,” Dyer concluded.

Dyer won the August Primary Election as the Democratic candidate for Washtenaw County Sheriff. She will run unopposed in the November 5 General Election. Presuming a victory, Dyer prepares to take office on January 1 and remains focused on delivering the reforms and improvements she promised throughout her campaign, ensuring Washtenaw County remains safe and resilient for all residents.