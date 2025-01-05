An Outdoor Gym is coming to Pittsfield Township

Two agreements were recently reached that will help get started the Pittsfield Township Outdoor Gym Project.

At its December meeting, the Pittsfield Township Board voted to authorize the Township Supervisor and Clerk to enter into an agreement with Stantec Consulting for Construction Engineering Services for the outdoor Gym Project at a cost not to exceed $43,165. And they authorized the Supervisor and Clerk to enter into an agreement with Local Life Landscaping LLC, who was the low bidder, for the construction of the Marsh View Meadows Outdoor Gym Improvement at a cost not to exceed $441,325.85. Both are subject to Township Attorney approval.

The project will be located at the southeast corner of Textile and Marton Roads. The park is at 300 East Textile Road. The park is one of the township’s newest parks. As some background on the park, the Township said the Parks and Recreation Department was successful in being awarded a Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant in 2003 to help develop the site. Construction began in the fall of 2005 and the park was completed at the end of 2006. This 54 acre park is located in the southwest portion of the Pittsfield Preserve.

In his report to the board, Rich Wade, Pittsfield’s Parks and Recreation Manager, said over the last year, the township has been implementing the 2022 Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

“Pittsfield Township is dedicated to responding to the needs of our community by improving our recreational facilities and amenities,” Wade said. “To that end, the Park Commission and the Township identified the Outdoor Gym project at Marsh View Meadows.”

He said this new outdoor fitness structure will “address community demands, providing residents with a space for cardiovascular and circuit training.”

The Sun Times News followed up with township supervisor Trish Reilly to ask about the project.

She said the idea came from Park Commissioner Sean Reilly shortly after COVID.

“The idea is for park visitors to have access to an open-air gym,” she said.

The Park Commission chose to construct the gym at this park, she said, because of its accessibility from the Township’s walkable greenway.

The outdoor gym will be at the Marsh View Meadows Park in 2025.