Ann Arbor Fair Trade Store Celebrates 20 Years

Local Ann Arbor non-profit Ten Thousand Villages is celebrating its 20th anniversary this coming October.

Opened in 2004, Ten Thousand Villages was the first fair trade, non-profit handicraft retailer in the city. It now supports over 20,000 artisans in underserved communities through its sales.

The celebration of the store’s two decades of service will be on Sunday, Oct. 13th from 5-8pm and will include a variety of highlights such as guest speakers, artisan product showcases, promotional sales and discounts, raffles and light refreshments.

Tickets for the event are available through Eventbrite. There are a limited number of tickets available, so there may not be any for sale at the door on the day of the event.

Ten Thousand Villages is located at 303 S Main St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104.