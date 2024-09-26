Ann Arbor Named #1 Town for Quality of Life by U.S. News & World Report

A2 tops for quality of life in U.S. News & World Report’s 2024-2025 rankings, offering a unique blend of urban and natural attractions.

Photo: Aerial View of Ann Arbor and the University of Michigan. STN stock photo

Ann Arbor has been ranked the top town for quality of life in the 2024-2025 U.S. News & World Report rankings, a recognition that highlights the city’s unique blend of urban amenities, natural beauty, and a strong sense of community.

The top 25 rankings, which evaluate cities across the U.S., measure various aspects that contribute to residents’ satisfaction with their daily lives, such as crime rates, health care quality, education, and commute times.

Why Ann Arbor?

Best known as the home of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor is a vibrant city that offers something for everyone. From its lively downtown to its rolling hills and outdoor recreational opportunities, the city is a mix of contrasts. Ann Arbor’s ability to balance being both a bustling urban center and a peaceful rural town, coupled with its spirit of inclusivity, has made it an appealing place for residents of all ages.

Set along the Huron River, the city is also renowned for its excellent public parks system, low crime rates, and a growing job market, further solidifying its appeal as a top place to live. While Ann Arbor benefits from its status as a major college town, with historic streets lined with bookstores, cafes, and cultural destinations, its close proximity to Detroit and a booming startup scene give it the energy and diversity of a much larger city.

How the Ranking is Calculated

U.S. News & World Report ranks cities based on several key factors. The Quality of Life Index, which accounts for 32% of the overall score, is a significant part of the evaluation. It includes considerations like crime rates, quality of education, health care, and average commute time. Ann Arbor excelled in these areas, scoring particularly well in education, health care availability, and well-being.

Ann Arbor also benefited from strong scores in other categories such as the Job Market Index, which assesses factors like unemployment rate and median household income, and the Value Index, which measures how affordable life is in the city.

The overall ranking methodology is based on a combination of public surveys and data from trusted sources such as the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, and the U.S. Department of Labor, ensuring that the rankings are both data-driven and reflective of what Americans value most in a place to live.

A City for Everyone

The city’s excellent public schools, world-class hospitals, and a variety of cultural, dining, and entertainment options make it attractive to families, young professionals, and retirees alike. Whether it’s kayaking on the river in the summer or ice skating in the winter, outdoor activities are plentiful throughout the year.

With a population that is constantly growing thanks to new residents moving in from across the country, Ann Arbor’s welcoming community, diverse job market, and high walkability make it a place people are eager to call home. As U.S. News & World Report highlighted, it’s this combination of quality of life factors that earned Ann Arbor its top spot among Midwest towns for 2024-2025.

Ann Arbor’s ranking is not just a recognition of its present success but also a reflection of its ongoing efforts to create a community where people can thrive. From its historic roots to its forward-thinking approach, Ann Arbor remains one of the most desirable places to live, work, and play in the U.S.

The complete list of U.S. News & World Report rankings:

Ann Arbor, Michigan Boulder, Colorado Boise, Idaho Honolulu, Hawaii Raleigh, North Carolina Madison, Wisconsin Portland, Maine Virginia Beach, Virginia Boston, Massachusettes Asheville, North Carolina San Diego, California Greenville, South Carolina Hartford, Connecticut Richmond, Virginia Fayetteville, Arkansas Washington D.C. Kalamazoo, Michigan Spokane, Washington South Bend, Indiana Grand Rapids, Michigan Providence, Rhode Island Santa Barbara, California Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Albany, New York Green Bay, Wisconsin

Find the complete report at https://realestate.usnews.com/places/rankings/best-places-to-live-for-quality-of-life