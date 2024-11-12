Ann Arbor’s Pem Dorjee Sherpa Releases “Beyond Everest”: A Story of Resilience and Hope

How one Sherpa’s inspiring journey is creating hope for his Himalayan village

Photo: Pem Dorjee Sherpa. Photos: https://corinnerichardson.com/

Namaste. My given name is PemDorjee Sherpa. I was born and raised in Chyangba, a small village in Nepal. I think I was born in 1982, but I’m not totally sure. We don’t keep good birth records in my village. Many years later, when I got my first passport, my name was written as Pem Dorjee Sherpa, and that’s what I go by now. I’m often confused with Sherpas named Pemba Sherpa. Sherpa kids are usually named for the day of the week they are born. Kids born on Saturday are called Pemba, but the monk who was in the village the day I was born named me Pem.

– Beyond Everest: One Sherpa’s Summit and Hope for Nepal by Pem Dorjee Sherpa and Corrine Richardson.

Pem Dorjee Sherpa’s journey from the mountains of Nepal to the pages of Beyond Everest, co-authored with Corrine Richardson, is one of courage, resilience, and determination.

His story isn’t just about summiting Everest but about overcoming the cycle of poverty and adversity that surrounds Sherpa communities. Now a resident of Ann Arbor, Pem aims to shed light on the challenges and triumphs of Sherpa life while building a bridge between his past and a hopeful future for his village.

Pem and author Corinne Richardson in Pem’s Village with Pem’s parents. Courtesy of Pem Dorjee Sherpa.

In an interview, Pem explained his motivation for the book. “There are lots of books about climbing Everest,” he said, “but not many about the Sherpas who take climbers to the top. I wanted to share the story of Sherpa life, our culture, and our struggles.” He was fortunate to find Corrine Richardson, who not only believed in his vision but journeyed with him to Nepal to understand his roots and bring his story to life.

Breaking Cultural and Educational Barriers

Growing up in Chyangba, a small mountain village in Nepal, Pem’s life was vastly different from that of the climbers he would one day guide. In his village, education wasn’t a priority, especially for girls. “Most Sherpas aren’t academically educated,” Pem explained. “In my time, if you went to school, there was no connection between teachers and parents. My parents never visited school, and if the school sent a letter, they couldn’t read it.”

Despite the obstacles, Pem found a way to rise above his circumstances, thanks to the support of friends and benefactors in Ann Arbor. He utilized their help to learn English, hone his climbing skills, and ultimately find his way onto expeditions that would change his life. “I feel really lucky,” Pem said, “but it was the people who believed in me that made this possible.”

Pem Crossing ladder at the treacherous Khumbu Icefall. Courtesy of Pem Dorjee Sherpa.

Redefining What It Means to Be ‘Sherpa’

For many in the West, “Sherpa” has become synonymous with “guide” or “porter,” but Pem hopes to educate readers on the true meaning behind the name. “Sherpa is an ethnic group,” he clarified. “But because of climbing, it has become a title. Even here, if I say my name is Pem Sherpa, people assume I’m just a porter on Everest. Sherpas are also doctors, farmers, and teachers. It’s an entire community with a deep culture.”

Pem’s story aims to break stereotypes about Sherpas and reframe their contributions. “We’re often in the background, but Sherpas face risks too. We’re the ones paving the way, setting ropes, carrying loads, making it possible for climbers to reach the summit,” he explained.

The Cost of Reaching the Top

Climbing Everest is a dream for many, but for Sherpas like Pem, it’s both an economic necessity and a cultural burden. “We risk our lives so others can reach their dreams,” Pem said. “In my village, the only way to make a living was to work in the mountains. That’s what I did, but not everyone survives.”

Pem and his wife Moni on top of Mt. Everest, where they were married. Courtesy of Pem Dorjee Sherpa.

The Sherpa culture values resilience and adaptability. “Life in my village is simple, but it’s also hard,” he explained, describing the long treks to school, the lack of resources, and the struggles of living without basic amenities like electricity. “As kids, we’d walk two hours to school, cross rivers, and sometimes we wouldn’t even make it to class. We’d play in the river instead, and our parents would never know.”

Despite the hardships, Pem holds a deep reverence for his community’s way of life. “I grew up without electricity, using kerosene lamps. It was a tough life, but it taught us to be happy with what little we had.”

Building a Better Future for Nepal’s Youth

Pem’s mission now is to give back to his community, particularly by improving education and healthcare. Since moving to the U.S. in 2005, he has worked to raise funds for his village, and he hopes his book will further support these efforts. “Half of the profits from Beyond Everest will go toward projects in my hometown,” he shared. “We’ve built a school, a digital library, and even started a water project, but there’s so much more to do, especially for girls’ education.”

Pem and Moni live in Ann Arbor with their two daughters Pelzom and Mezel. Courtey of Pem Dorjee Sherpa.

In Nepal, girls often have limited access to education, something Pem hopes to change. “If we can educate them through elementary school, they’ll at least learn to read and write, which can help them with health and sanitation issues,” he explained. The support from Ann Arbor has been instrumental in these efforts. “I’ve been so lucky to have the Ann Arbor community backing me. Without them, none of this would be possible.”

Finding Purpose Beyond the Summit

For Pem, the climb up Everest wasn’t the end of his journey but a chapter in an ongoing mission. “People tell me, ‘You’ve done it all,’ but life is a never-ending journey,” he said. “Every day brings new challenges, especially with this book. Climbing taught me resilience, and that’s something I carry with me. When things get hard, I remember, ‘I climbed Everest; I can do this.’”

Now, as a father, Pem wants to provide his daughters with opportunities he never had. “I want them to have a good education so they don’t have to struggle like I did,” he said. “But I also want them to appreciate where we come from and understand the strength of their heritage.”

As Pem’s journey continues, he remains steadfast in his commitment to uplift his community. His story, as captured in Beyond Everest, invites readers not only to witness the remarkable resilience of Sherpas but also to question the often-overlooked sacrifices that make these ascents possible.

Pem at Everest Base Camp with Dexter’s former Foggy Bottom Coffee House banner. Courtesy of Doug Marrin.

An Invitation to Join the Journey

Pem extends a heartfelt invitation to readers to walk alongside him on his journey, to see Nepal through the eyes of a Sherpa, and to understand the world beyond the peak of Everest. “I want people to know that there’s more to us than just climbing,” Pem said. “We’re a community with hopes, dreams, and challenges just like everyone else.”

For those in Ann Arbor and beyond, Beyond Everest offers a rare glimpse into Sherpa life and the remarkable resilience of one man dedicated to changing his community, one step at a time. As Pem puts it, “The climb is only part of the journey; the real summit is in creating a better future.”