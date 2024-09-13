Applications Open for Next Start-Up Incubator at WCC

Community News

Entrepreneurs are invited to apply for the 2024-2025 Start-Up Incubator program offered through The Entrepreneurship Center at Washtenaw Community College (WCC).

The next cohort begins in October. The deadline to apply is September 27.

The Start-Up Incubator is a free comprehensive 18-month program designed to nurture the growth of community start-ups, foster innovation and create opportunities for multi-generational wealth.

Through a structured curriculum and personalized guidance, participants embark on a transformative journey to turn their business ideas into successful ventures. Participation in the incubator offers business development education, resources, coaching and peer support through cohorts.

The incubator also provides ongoing coaching, guest speakers, discounted copy services, logo and web site design, business cards, headshots and a co-working space – all at no charge.

Multiple businesses and individuals have launched or expanded their current ventures with the help of the Start-Up Incubator program, including four food trucks which will serve customers at this year’s Tech Trek from 1-5 p.m. Friday, September 27, in downtown Ann Arbor (Liberty Street, between Fifth Avenue and South Division). All of the food truck businesses – Blue Lemon Thai, The Chow Hall, Corned Beef Queen and Marupo Eats – have received ongoing support through the WCC Entrepreneurship Center.

WCC operates three cohorts each year. For more information and to apply, visit the Entrepreneurship Center website.

