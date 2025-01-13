Applied Fitness Solutions: Ann Arbor Gym Redefining Health and Wellness

Photo: Owner Kemper Sosa. Photo by Krista Kangas

When you think of a gym, what comes to mind? Perhaps rows of machines? A pool? Fitness classes? At Applied Fitness Solutions, they approach fitness a little differently.

Founded in 2007, Applied Fitness Solutions was created as a gym offering evidence-based, accessible, and outcome-oriented training programs with a focus on integrating professionals in exercise physiology and nutrition.

Kemper Sosa joined Applied Fitness Solutions in 2014 as a fitness coach. With nearly 20 years of fitness experience before joining Applied Fitness Solutions, he sought a departure from the traditional, cookie-cutter approach to fitness.

Credit: AFS Mager Photography

“There’s no standards, and there’s no regulation,” said Sosa. “I was looking for something that was outcome-oriented, philosophically aligned with who I was, and how I wanted to engage people with health and wellness, and then I found this place.”

First-time visitors receive a consultation with a registered dietitian and an assessment with an exercise physiologist who collaborates to create a personalized program. Members then train in a semi-private class, with trainers available to assist everyone in the room.

“We are more aligning ourselves with healthcare standards relative to fitness standards,” said Sosa. “We blend the assessment with hard data and the soft skills of coaching to create a plan that is holistic for the member.”

Credit: AFS Mager Photography

Sosa got his dream job when asked to be a partner of Applied Fitness Solutions in 2021.

“That was always a dream of mine. I wanted to have my own health and wellness studio to help people,” said Sosa.

To learn more about Applied Fitness Solutions, visit www.4afsfit.com

Applied Fitness Solutions is located at 4710 S. State Rd. Ann Arbor, MI, 48108.