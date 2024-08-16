Arbor Hospice’s Barley, BBQ & Beats Returns on Sept. 5

Community event to feature local pit masters, distilleries and musical performances, all to support access to not-for-profit hospice

Community News

Arbor Hospice’s Barley, BBQ & Beats fundraising event is returning – this time at a new venue. The annual event will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5 at Revel Run, located at 555 S. Dancer Road in Chelsea, Michigan.

Barley, BBQ & Beats is the not-for-profit’s signature fundraising event featuring hand-crafted cocktails (and mocktails) from local distilleries, mouthwatering barbecue courtesy of local pit masters and restaurants, and live musical performances – all to support access to not-for-profit hospice. This unique fundraiser was launched in Grand Rapids in 2016 by Arbor Hospice’s partner, Hospice of Michigan, before expanding to Ann Arbor in 2023.

The event will be emceed by Madison Rally and Brian Welch of 102.4 FM W4 Country and feature musical performances by Rio & The Rockabilly Revival, and Lady Sunshine and the X Band.

“Arbor Hospice’s Barley, BBQ & Beats fundraiser is right around the corner! This community favorite fundraiser promises attendees a night filled with delicious food, drinks, and musical performances, all while supporting access to not-for-profit hospice for all,” said Barbara Anderson, statewide director of philanthropy for Arbor Hospice. “Tickets are selling quickly and last year the event sold out, so we encourage the community to purchase them now to be part of this special event.”

Tickets for Barley, BBQ & Beats can be purchased for $65 in advance at arborhospice.org/bbb-aa or at the door for $75. Ticket holders will be provided tokens at check-in valid for three servings of BBQ and three hand-crafted cocktails. Extra tokens will be available for purchase. Alternative samplings will be available if guests have dietary restrictions.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enter an exclusive drawing for a chance to win 14-karat white gold diamond stud earrings generously donated by Lewis Jewelers. The earrings are set in martini settings and contain two round brilliant-cut diamonds totaling .64 carats.

All those who donate during the Ann Arbor event will have the opportunity to double their generosity thanks to the Steve & Amy Van Andel Foundation. The “Make it a Double” Matching Gift will match all donations up to $25,000. Proceeds from Barley, BBQ & Beats support Arbor Hospice’s Open Access Program, which helps ensure end-of-life care to all, regardless of age, diagnosis or financial circumstances.

Barley, BBQ & Beats sponsors include CareLinc Medical Equipment, Fifth Third Bank, Hansen/Balk Steel Treating Company, The Jones Family Foundation, Miller Welding Supply & Industrial Gases and Pioneer Construction.

For tickets and more information, visit arborhospice.org/bbb-aa. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Kim Streich at kstreich@hom.org.