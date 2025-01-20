As the Kiwanis Club Thrift Sale Approaches the Century Mark, Its Rich History Shines

In less than two years, the Kiwanis Club of Ann Arbor’s Thrift Sale will celebrate its 100th anniversary. What began in 1927 as a three-day rummage sale has grown into a beloved weekly event, now held at the Kiwanis Center on 100 N. Staebler Road in Scio Township.

Dubbed “The Grandaddy of All Garage Sales,” the event has been a cornerstone of the community since its inception, raising funds to support local projects and initiatives. In 2024 alone, the club exceeded $2 million in sales revenue, a testament to its enduring success.

Courtesy of Kiwanis Club of Ann Arbor

The sale’s storied history includes hosting early events in vacant city stores with the help of King’s Daughters, a religious order. From 1948 to 1966, the event moved to the Armory on Ann Street, where members had the challenging task of storing sale items in barns and clearing the venue immediately after the sale. In 1968, the sale found a more permanent home at the Kiwanis Activities Center on South Washington Street, where it operated for nearly 50 years before moving to its current location in 2014.

Courtesy of Kiwanis Club of Ann Arbor

The Thrift Sale is open Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering free parking and a wide array of treasures for shoppers. As it nears its centennial in 2027, the sale continues to embody the club’s mission of community service and goodwill.

For more information, visit a2kiwanis.org or call 734-368-9738.