Astor Academy Opens Scholarship Program for Chelsea Residents

The Astor Academy is excited to announce the launch of a new need-based scholarship program for families of children residing in Chelsea, Michigan.

Beginning in October 2024, a limited number of scholarships will be available, providing qualifying families with the opportunity to save up to 50% on full-time tuition fees.

This initiative underscores Astor Academy’s commitment to making quality education accessible to all families in the Chelsea community. Scholarship applications must be submitted by October 15, 2024. Award notifications will be sent out on a rolling basis, allowing children to begin their educational journey as early as mid-October.

“We are thrilled to introduce this scholarship program to our community,” said Stephanie Templin, Center Director of The Astor Academy. “Our vision is to create a supportive, community-oriented environment where every child can reach their full potential. This program is a crucial step in ensuring that our high-quality education is accessible to families in Chelsea.”

The Astor Academy is the first of a planned 30 arts-based schools to open throughout the greater-Michigan area, reinforcing the organization’s dedication to providing innovative and accessible full-day educational programming for children.

For more information about enrollment opportunities, scholarships, educational programs, or to schedule a tour, please contact Stephanie Templin at 734-666-9765 or visit www.astoracademy.com.