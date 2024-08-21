Aubree’s annual golf outing has again come through in a big way

Aubree’s Pizzeria and Grill’s recent golf outing was able to raise $11,000 that organizers say will be donated to the Dexter Community Schools Athletic Department. This was the fourth outing for this annual event and each year it’s aimed to help support the Athletic Booster Club of Dexter.

This now brings the total donated from Aubree’s golf outings to $38,000.

The Sun Times News connected with Lisa Teahen of Aubree’s to ask about this great community news.

“This event is very important for me because it supports our local schools, it allows more children to play sports, keeps them active and helps build confidence and self-esteem,” she said.

The outing was supported by a range of local businesses.

In their Facebook post, Aubree’s said, “Thank you to all of these local businesses that continue to support our schools and a huge thank you to the 34 teams that always come out and raise money for our kids.”