Baker Road on Track to Reopen Aug. 23

Construction on Baker Road is staying on schedule and should be finished before school starts.

The contractors finished repaving from Grand Street to Main Street on July 24 and spent the week of July 28 working on traffic electrical. Restoration is planned for next week.

“Residents should be aware that while the most obvious portion of the work – the removal and replacement of the asphalt – is substantially complete, there is still work that is taking place and the area remains an active construction zone,” Dexter City Manager and Clerk Justin Breyer told The Sun Times News.

Breyer said the contractor is currently working on a variety of projects.

“The contractor is still working through the installation of a decorative concrete crosswalk across Baker Road at Forest Street and electrical work associated with a push-activated rectangular rapid flashing beacon,” Breyer said. “The contractor also needs to install permanent traffic signage and pavement markings.”

For more information on Dexter road projects and closures, visit www.dextermi.gov/government/road_projects.php.

“We know that Baker is a major thoroughfare and that its closure is disruptive, but we appreciate everyones’ patience as we work to improve the City’s roads,” Breyer said.