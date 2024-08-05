August 06, 2024 Donate
Log in

Dexter, Dexter Government

Baker Road on Track to Reopen Aug. 23

Submit An Event

Baker Road on Track to Reopen Aug. 23

by

Construction on Baker Road is staying on schedule and should be finished before school starts.

The contractors finished repaving from Grand Street to Main Street on July 24 and spent the week of July 28 working on traffic electrical. Restoration is planned for next week.

“Residents should be aware that while the most obvious portion of the work – the removal and replacement of the asphalt – is substantially complete, there is still work that is taking place and the area remains an active construction zone,” Dexter City Manager and Clerk Justin Breyer told The Sun Times News. 

Breyer said the contractor is currently working on a variety of projects. 

“The contractor is still working through the installation of a decorative concrete crosswalk across Baker Road at Forest Street and electrical work associated with a push-activated rectangular rapid flashing beacon,” Breyer said. “The contractor also needs to install permanent traffic signage and pavement markings.”

For more information on Dexter road projects and closures, visit www.dextermi.gov/government/road_projects.php.

“We know that Baker is a major thoroughfare and that its closure is disruptive, but we appreciate everyones’ patience as we work to improve the City’s roads,” Breyer said.

Advertisements

Advertisements

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

About Us

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130

+1 (734) 268-6269

Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media