Ballet Chelsea Brings a New Alice in Wonderland to the Stage

This spring, Ballet Chelsea invites audiences to tumble down the rabbit hole with a brand-new production of Alice in Wonderland—a ballet designed to be as imaginative for the dancers as it is enchanting for the audience.

Featuring entirely new choreography, along with freshly designed costumes and sets, Alice in Wonderland promises a playful, colorful journey through one of literature’s most beloved fantasy worlds. The production embraces a sense of fun and whimsy from start to finish, creating an immersive experience that celebrates creativity, curiosity, and storytelling through movement.

“I want this production to feel fun and whimsical—not only for the audience, but for the dancers as well,” said Michelle Quenon, Artistic Director of Ballet Chelsea. “With brand-new choreography, sets, and costumes, Alice in Wonderland gives our dancers the opportunity to fully step into these iconic characters and explore the joy and imagination that make Wonderland so special.”

Audience members will follow Alice as she encounters Wonderland’s most recognizable characters, including the Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts, the Cheshire Cat, and more, each brought vividly to life through expressive choreography and theatrical design.

Set to music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and arranged by Carl Davis, the ballet showcases the talents of Ballet Chelsea’s Performance Company. Through music and movement, the dancers bring the beloved characters of Wonderland to life, transforming the stage into a world where fantasy and storytelling take center stage.

Ballet Chelsea will host an Open House Rehearsal on March 28 from 1:00–2:30 p.m. at the Ballet Chelsea studio, offering the community a behind-the-scenes look at the rehearsal process and a preview of the upcoming production.

Performance Details:

Location: Chelsea High School Auditorium

Dates: May 2 at 7 pm, and May 3 at 2 pm

Mad Hatter Tea: May 3 at 12 noon

Tickets: https://balletchelsea.org/tickets/

For more information and upcoming updates, visit Ballet Chelsea’s website or follow Ballet Chelsea on social media.

Photos courtesy of Michael Bessom Photography