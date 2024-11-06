Ballet Chelsea Premiering 27th Annual Nutcracker Performance

Step into a world of enchantment as Ballet Chelsea unveils a mesmerizing production of The Nutcracker. This cherished holiday classic will transport you to magic and wonder. There will be four spectacular performances from December 13 to 15 at the Potter Center on the Jackson Community College campus.

Under the guidance of Artistic Director Michelle Quenon, this fresh interpretation of The Nutcracker promises to be a sparkling delight for audiences of all ages. Gather with Clara and her charming Nutcracker Prince as they embark on a whimsical adventure through the enchanting Land of Sweets, all accompanied by the melodies performed by the Jackson Symphony Orchestra. Experience the talent of Ballet Chelsea’s dedicated students alongside gifted professional artists, making this production an unforgettable celebration of the holiday spirit!

Photo courtesy of Michael Bessom Photography

If you have ever wondered what magical moments unfold behind the curtain, you can witness the rehearsal process on November 16 from 1:30 to 3:30 pm at Ballet Chelsea’s state-of-the-art studio at 1050 S. Main Street. This free and open-to-the-public rehearsal is your chance to see talented dancers bring The Nutcracker to life!

Step into the world of Ballet Chelsea’s Nutcracker and allow the season’s spirit to enchant you. “Your support means the world to us as we continue our mission to nurture diverse talents and skills, extend scholarships, and enrich lives through the transformative power of the arts,” shared Michelle Quenon, Artistic Director.

Adding to the enchantment, the Ballet Chelsea family extends a warm invitation to indulge in an intimate Sugar Plum Tea before the matinee show on Sunday. Perfect for kids and parents of all ages, enjoy a catered tea party with treats from the “Land of Sweets,” followed by a character meet-and-greet, fun crafts, professional photos, and more! Seating is limited.

Don’t miss your chance to secure tickets for the 27th Annual Performance of The Nutcracker on December 13 at 7 pm, December 14 at 12 and 5 pm, and December 15 at 2 pm, and the delightful Sugar Plum Tea on December 15 at 12:00 pm. www.balletchelsea.org/tickets/.