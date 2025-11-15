Ballet Chelsea Unveils Its Enchanting Nutcracker Performance

Photo: Courtesy of Michael Bessom Photography.

Immerse yourself in a magical experience as Ballet Chelsea proudly presents its captivating rendition of The Nutcracker. This beloved holiday classic is set to charm audiences with its enchanting tale and performances from December 12 to 14 at the Potter Center on the Jackson Community College campus.

Under the direction of Artistic Director Michelle Quenon, this new take on The Nutcracker promises an evening filled with joy for viewers of all ages. Join Clara and her delightful Nutcracker Prince on their fantastical journey through the whimsical Land of Sweets, all while enjoying the beautiful music performed live by the Jackson Symphony Orchestra. Witness the talent of Ballet Chelsea’s devoted students alongside professional dancers, making this production a festive celebration you won’t forget.

Courtesy of Michael Bessom Photography

Experience the joy and wonder of Ballet Chelsea’s interpretation of The Nutcracker, and let the holiday spirit fill your heart. “Your support is invaluable as we strive to nurture diverse talents, offer scholarships, and enrich lives through the arts,” said Michelle Quenon, Artistic Director.

As an added treat, the Ballet Chelsea family invites you to the delightful Sugar Plum Tea on December 14 before the matinee performance. Designed for families, this tea party will feature delectable treats from the “Land of Sweets,” along with a character meet-and-greet, engaging crafts, and more. Please note that seating is limited.

For more information, visit www.balletchelsea.org/tickets/. Be sure to grab your tickets for the 28th Annual Performance of The Nutcracker, taking place on December 12 at 7 pm, December 13 at 12 pm and 5 pm, and December 14 at 2 pm, along with the enchanting Sugar Plum Tea at 12 pm on December 14. www.balletchelsea.org/tickets/.