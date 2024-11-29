Ballet Chelsea’s Magical Nutcracker Performance Approaches

Ballet Chelsea is thrilled to continue a cherished tradition by presenting its 27th Annual Production of The Nutcracker, a beloved holiday classic that has captivated audiences for decades. This enchanting performance, steeped in history and tradition, will take place from December 13 to 15 at the Potter Center on the Jackson Community College campus, bringing festive magic to audiences of all ages.

Artistic Director Michelle Quenon leads this year’s fresh and vibrant interpretation of The Nutcracker, promising to delight families and individuals alike. Audiences are invited to join Clara and her charming Nutcracker Prince as they embark on a captivating journey through the fantastical Land of Sweets. Accompanied by the Jackson Symphony Orchestra, the performance will feature Ballet Chelsea’s dedicated students alongside talented professional artists, making it a truly unforgettable celebration of the holiday spirit.

“We are so excited to share this magical production with our community,” says Artistic Director Michelle Quenon. “The Nutcracker has always been a holiday favorite, and this year, our talented dancers and musicians are ready to deliver a performance that will leave audiences spellbound.”

Ballet Chelsea invites families to join these festive experiences: Tickets are available for the Sugar Plum Tea before the matinee on Sunday, December 15. Perfect for children and parents alike, it features a catered tea party with delicious treats from the “Land of Sweets;” enjoy a meet-and-greet with beloved characters, fun crafts, a photo booth, and more! With limited seating for this special event, it’s an exclusive opportunity to enhance your Nutcracker experience. Reserve your spot by purchasing Sugarplum Tea tickets at www.balletchelsea.org/tickets/ before it’s too late!

Performances will occur on December 13 at 7 pm, December 14 at 12 pm and 5 pm, and December 15 at 2 pm. The Sugar Plum Tea will be held on December 15 at 12 pm. Tickets are selling quickly, and with the Nutcracker being a holiday favorite, don’t miss your opportunity to be part of this magical experience! For tickets and more information, visit www.balletchelsea.org/tickets/.

Celebrate the season with Ballet Chelsea and be part of a cherished tradition that has brought joy and wonder to the community for over 27 years. Let The Nutcracker transport you to a world of enchantment—a perfect way to make the holiday season magical.