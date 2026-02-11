Ballet Chelsea’s New Production of Alice in Wonderland

Ballet Chelsea announces its upcoming spring production, Alice in Wonderland, a brand-new ballet filled with fun, imagination, and theatrical charm.

Featuring original choreography, new costumes, and newly designed sets, Alice in Wonderland invites audiences to follow Alice on a magical journey through Wonderland, where she encounters beloved characters including the Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts, and the Cheshire Cat.

Set to music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and arranged by Carl Davis, the production will feature Ballet Chelsea’s Performance Company, bringing the iconic world of Wonderland to life through music and movement.

Dates & Details:

Performances May 2 & 3, 2026

Mad Hatter’s Tea: May 3, 2026

Location: Chelsea High School Auditorium

Tickets go on sale: March 2, 2026

For updates, visit Ballet Chelsea’s website https://balletchelsea.org/tickets/ or follow Ballet Chelsea on social media, https://www.facebook.com/balletchelsea, https://www.instagram.com/ballet_chelsea/