February 11, 2026

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Ballet Chelsea’s New Production of Alice in Wonderland

Doris Galvin

Arts & CultureChelsea

Ballet Chelsea’s New Production of Alice in Wonderland

Ballet Chelsea announces its upcoming spring production, Alice in Wonderland, a brand-new ballet filled with fun, imagination, and theatrical charm.

Featuring original choreography, new costumes, and newly designed sets, Alice in Wonderland invites audiences to follow Alice on a magical journey through Wonderland, where she encounters beloved characters including the Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts, and the Cheshire Cat.

Set to music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and arranged by Carl Davis, the production will feature Ballet Chelsea’s Performance Company, bringing the iconic world of Wonderland to life through music and movement.

Dates & Details:

Performances May 2 & 3, 2026
Mad Hatter’s Tea: May 3, 2026

Location: Chelsea High School Auditorium

Tickets go on sale: March 2, 2026

For updates, visit Ballet Chelsea’s website https://balletchelsea.org/tickets/ or follow Ballet Chelsea on social media, https://www.facebook.com/balletchelsea, https://www.instagram.com/ballet_chelsea/

Banner Ad - 1140x220 - Coursera

Latest articles

Ballet Chelsea’s New Production of Alice in Wonderland

Doris Galvin

Final Contracts Approved for Heritage’s STEAM Addition in Saline

Lonnie Huhman

Square Ad - 300x300 - LegalZoom
Square Ad - 300x300 - TaxAct

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2026 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com