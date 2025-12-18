Ballet Chelsea’s The Nutcracker Delights Audiences

Photos courtesy of Michael Bessom Photography

Ballet Chelsea’s production of The Nutcracker entertained audiences December 12–14 at the Potter Center on the campus of Jackson College, bringing traditional holiday magic to the stage for audiences of all ages. Under the direction of Michelle Quenon, the classical ballet was presented with inspired choreography, stunning visuals, and the beautiful live accompaniment of the Jackson Symphony Orchestra.

The production featured Ballet Chelsea students performing alongside professional dancers, highlighting the strength of the school’s training program and shared storytelling. From Clara’s journey to the enchanting Land of Sweets, each performance offered a celebration filled with warmth, imagination, and tradition.

As a special highlight of the weekend, Ballet Chelsea hosted its Sugar Plum Tea before the Sunday afternoon performance. This popular pre-show event welcomed families for sweet treats, festive décor, and the opportunity to meet dancers in costume.

“We are incredibly thankful to everyone who joined us for The Nutcracker this season,” said Michelle Quenon, Artistic Director of Ballet Chelsea. “This production is a true community effort, and it is always moving to see our dancers shine on stage while families create lasting holiday memories together.”

Ballet Chelsea gratefully acknowledges Meridian Wealth Management for their generous sponsorship of The Nutcracker, along with the many supporters who help make these performances possible. Their support plays a vital role in sustaining Ballet Chelsea’s mission to provide exceptional dance education and inspiring performances for the community.

Ballet Chelsea extends heartfelt thanks to its dancers, instructors, musicians, volunteers, sponsors, and patrons for making this year’s performances such a success. Save the date for Alice in Wonderland, May 2 & 3 at the Chelsea High School Auditorium.

For more information about Ballet Chelsea and upcoming performances, visit balletchelsea.org.